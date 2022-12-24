Dhankhar calls for collective global action to fight climate change, environmental destruction

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called for collective action from all the nations to tackle the massive challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.
Expressing concern about reckless exploitation of natural resources, the vice president said, “Human species cannot take the planet as its exclusive privilege."
Dhankhar was interacting with probationers of the 2021 batch of the Indian Forest Service. Underlining the critical role of forest service officers, he said, “You will be dealing with our tribal communities and get first hand experience of their pristine culture. You’ll have a godly opportunity to serve their needs and aspirations."
Dhankhar underlined the importance of forests, saying “forests have been an integral and cardinal part of Indian ethos, consciousness and culture. Noting that India is among top 10 nations in the world in terms of forest wealth, he urged the officers to ‘serve nature to serve humankind’, suggesting that they are the ambassadors of nature."
Touching upon the issue of environmental degradation, the vice president said that it was concerning that features such as common village lands and natural water tanks were diminishing due to human greed.
Praising the vision of Constitution makers for including the “ protection and safeguard of forests as part of the directive principles of state policy, the vice president underlined that the Constitution was even amended to include Fundamental Duties for citizens such as ‘protection of the natural environment and to have compassion for living creatures."
He called for greater initiatives for involving people and improving their participation in the protection of the environment.
