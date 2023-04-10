Dhankhar calls on citizens to dedicate an hour each day to their own health for well-being of the nation1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:50 PM IST
- The vice president said that homoepathy, with its rich history spanning two centuries, is being nurtured in our country and has become a significant factor to our health apparatus in recent years
NEW DELHI : Every citizen must dedicate one hour of the day towards his/her own health, for healthy individuals are key to ensuring the progress of the nation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Monday.
