Home / News / India /  Dhankhar flags off team from BMVSS to Syria to set up Jaipur Foot fitment camp

Dhankhar flags off team from BMVSS to Syria to set up Jaipur Foot fitment camp

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:25 PM ISTSwati Luthra

  • The vice president said that the organization, by popularizing the Jaipur Foor around the world and providing services free of cost, has demonstrated India’s civilization ethos of sharing and caring

NEW DELHI, JAGDEEP DHANKHAR :Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday flagged off a team of eight people from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) to Syria to set up an on-the-spot artificial limb (Jaipur Foot) fitment camp. 

The Vice President said that the organization, by popularizing the Jaipur Foor around the world and providing services free of cost, has demonstrated India’s civilization ethos of sharing and caring. As with the other initiatives, the latest effort will also generate enormous good-will for India. 

Dhankhar complimented the team for their courage to take up the mission in Syria. He wished the team all success in their endeavours. 

He interacted with the team from BMVSS, led by its founder D.R. Mehta and some of its beneficiaries using the Jaipur foot.

