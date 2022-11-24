Dhankhar to address valedictory session of UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon

NEW DELHI :The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the valedictory session of UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon as the Chief Guest at Gautam Buddha University, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
UNESCO India Africa Hackathon was inaugurated at Gautam Buddha University on 22 November, 2022. “The UNESCO INDIA – AFRICA Hackathon is an annual 36 hours event that brings together students, educators, teachers, and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle the common challenges faced by their countries and serves as a facilitator for cultural amalgamation," said the Ministry of Education in a press release.
The hackathon provides a suitable platform and allows young innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental and technical problems faced by the collaborating nations. “It serves as the foundation for creating potential start-ups with the potential to transform the world. It allows the participating students to unleash their creativity and explore new technologies to solve real-world problems under the guidance of experts, spearheading business innovation in the modern world," the ministry added.
The Hackathon also serves as a symbol of the close relations between India and its African counterparts and embodies the spirit of collaboration. It brings them together to solve problems for the betterment of humankind.
Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan; Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel; Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath; Ast Director General (PAX), UNESCO, Firmin Edouard Matoko and Ministers of the 13 African Countries will be present on the occasion.
