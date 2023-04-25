Dhankhar to inaugurate ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave on 26 April1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Home minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the conclave where a commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be unveiled
Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave organised by Prasar Bharti on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th edition of the monthly radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×