Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’ conclave organised by Prasar Bharti on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th edition of the monthly radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory session of the conclave where a commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be unveiled in the presence of Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The inaugural session will be followed up by 4 panel discussion sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the prime minister’s interactions during Mann Ki Baat. Each session will be facilitated by an eminent personality.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the sessions will highlight the transformative impact that Mann Ki Baat has catalyzed across sectors throughout India, effectively connecting the citizens directly with the prime minister and empowering them to become agents of change.

The four themes for deliberations at the conclave are ‘’Nari Shakti‘’ (women power), ‘’Virasat Ka Uthhan‘’ (taking pride in heritage), ‘’Jan Samvad se Atmanirbharta‘’ (self-reliance through conversations with people), and ‘’Ahwahan se Andolan‘’ (from clarion call to a revolution).

The event will also mark the release of two books by the Vice President. The first, a coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’, highlights the journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and how the programme has resulted in the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the prime minister and the citizens.

The second book, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ by S. S. Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi’s ongoing conversations with the world’s largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of our nation.