Dhankhar to visit Assam and Manipur on Wednesday

NEW DELHI :Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a one-day tour to Assam and Manipur on 3 May, 2023, the Vice President’s Secretariat said.
NEW DELHI :Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a one-day tour to Assam and Manipur on 3 May, 2023, the Vice President’s Secretariat said.
The visit will include engagements in both states, aimed at strengthening ties with the local government and institutions, as well as interacting with the academic community.
The visit will include engagements in both states, aimed at strengthening ties with the local government and institutions, as well as interacting with the academic community.
In Assam, Dhankhar will grace the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Dibrugarh University as the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.
In Assam, Dhankhar will grace the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Dibrugarh University as the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.
The event will be attended by several dignitaries, including the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli, and Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.
The event will be attended by several dignitaries, including the Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli, and Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.
Later in the day, the Vice President will visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Manipur, where he will interact with the students and faculty. The session is expected to provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas.
Later in the day, the Vice President will visit Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Manipur, where he will interact with the students and faculty. The session is expected to provide an opportunity for valuable discussions and exchange of ideas.
In the last leg of the tour, Dhankhar will visit Manipur University in Imphal, where he will participate in an interaction programme with the faculties and scientists from various Central Institutions across the country.
In the last leg of the tour, Dhankhar will visit Manipur University in Imphal, where he will participate in an interaction programme with the faculties and scientists from various Central Institutions across the country.
The event will be attended by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, among others.
The event will be attended by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, among others.
The Vice President’s visit is expected to strengthen the relationship between the central government and the states of Assam and Manipur, and provide an opportunity to engage with the academic community. The events are also expected to foster an environment of collaboration and exchange of ideas between institutions and individuals.
The Vice President’s visit is expected to strengthen the relationship between the central government and the states of Assam and Manipur, and provide an opportunity to engage with the academic community. The events are also expected to foster an environment of collaboration and exchange of ideas between institutions and individuals.