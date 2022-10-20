Dhanteras 2022: The festival of wealth and prosperity is known as Dhanteras. This time there is some confusion over the dates. Some are saying 22 October, while others are saying that Dhanteras will fall on October 23. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The first day of the Diwali festival in India is known as Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. It is commemorated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 07:00 to 08:17 pm on October 22.

Dhanteras is considered one of the luckiest and best days to buy items. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.

Dhanteras 2022: Here's a list of items people shouldn't buy on the occasion

1) Scissors, knives, pins, and aluminium utensils shouldn't be purchased as they are associated with Rahu, or evil omen.

2) People should avoid buying items made of iron as well.

3) People should also stay away from aluminium and plastic products during Dhanteras as well.

4) Glassware or items made of glass are also considered inauspicious.

5) There is a customary practice of not buying oil and ghee on this day.

Dhanteras 2022: Here's a list of items people should buy on the occasion

1) Utensils made of brass, copper, or silver should be used , and, in accordance with custom, they should be filled with food or water before entering the house.

2) It is also considered lucky to purchase a new phone, laptop, television, microwave, refrigerator, or other equipment.

3) Gold and silver coins are quite valued on this day.

4) The lucky occasions to buy gold in India are around Dhanteras and Diwali.

5) You can purchase clay or metal Lakshmi Ganesh idols, as their use in puja is seen to be advantageous.

