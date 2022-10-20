Dhanteras 2022: Avoid buying these things on this auspicious day

Dhanteras 2022: The festival of wealth and prosperity is known as Dhanteras. This time there is some confusion over the dates. Some are saying 22 October, while others are saying that Dhanteras will fall on October 23. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. The first day of the Diwali festival in India is known as Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi. It is commemorated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 07:00 to 08:17 pm on October 22.

