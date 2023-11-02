Dhanteras 2023: Why is the festival celebrated? Puja timing, rituals and more
Dhanteras, celebrated on Trayodashi or 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, is considered as an auspicious day to make new beginnings, buying gold and silver, new utensils and other household items.
Diwali or Deepawali is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika. The celebrations which begin with Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi and end with Bhai Dooj, generally last for five or six days.