Dhanteras 2023: Why is the festival celebrated? Puja timing, rituals and more

Diwali or Deepawali is one of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar months of Ashvin and Kartika. The celebrations which begin with Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi and end with Bhai Dooj, generally last for five or six days.

Dhanteras, celebrated on Trayodashi or 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, is considered as an auspicious day to make new beginnings, buying gold and silver, new utensils and other household items. It is believed that those objects which we purchase on this auspicious day, multiply several times in future. On this day, Lord Ganesh, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped along with Lord Kubera— the God of wealth— in order to get blessings in the form of wealth and prosperity.

Why Dhanteras is celebrated? It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari, the divine physician and an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born during Samudra Manthan (churning of milk ocean) with amrita kalasha (pot full immortality nectar) in one hand and Ayurveda on the other. He is considered the Hindu God of health, healing, and Ayurvedic medicine, and was tasked with spreading the knowledge of Ayurveda to the world. Hence Dhanteras is also celebrated as National Ayurveda Day.

Who is worshipped on Dhanteras? Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Dhanvantari are worshipped along with Lord Kubera.

Why new utensils are purchased on Dhanteras? Lord Dhanvantari was born with an amrita kalasha in his one hand during Samudra Manthan (churning of milk ocean), hence a tradition started to buy new utensils on this auspicious day.

Dhanteras: Rituals Dhanteras evening is considered to be the most auspicious time to worship Goddess Lakshmi. Post sunset, a Lakshmi puja is performed in respect of the goddess. Dhanteras Katha, a sacred story that relates the legends and meaning of the day, is recited and after the puja, oil lamps are lit to decorate the house doors to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

In the evening, a rangoli using vermilion and rice flour is made to draw the impressions of Goddess Lakshmi at the entry of the home.

Dhanteras 2023: Puja Muhurat As per Drikpanchang:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

(Duration - 01 Hour 56 Minutes)

Yama Deepam on Friday, November 10, 2023

Pradosh Kaal - 05:30 PM to 08:08 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:35 PM on November 10, 2023

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:57 PM on November 11, 2023

Dhanteras Muhurat in Other Cities New Delhi: 05:47 PM to 07:43 PM

Mumbai: 06:20 PM to 08:20 PM

Kolkata: 05:13 PM to 07:11 PM

Chennai: 06:00 PM to 08:02 PM

Bengaluru: 06:10 PM to 08:13 PM

Ahmedabad: 06:15 PM to 08:13 PM

Gurgaon: 05:48 PM to 07:44 PM

Pune: 06:17 PM to 08:17 PM

Jaipur: 05:56 PM to 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: 06:00 PM to 08:01 PM

Chandigarh: 05:45 PM to 07:39 PM

Noida: 05:47 PM to 07:42 PM

