Dhanteras 2024: This major Hindu festival, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is celebrated two days before Diwali. Devotees worship Lord Kuber - the god of wealth and Lord Dhanvantari - the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. The day is considered auspicious for the purchase of silver and gold items, utensils, and brooms.

As the festival season approaches, it's time to know exact date, shubh muhurat, city-wise puja timings, and significance of Dhanteras.

When is Dhanteras? Dhanteras kicks off five-day-long Diwali festivities. It is celebrated annually on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik (October to November) month. According to Drik Panchang, this year it will be observed on Tuesday, October 29. This year, Dhanteras puja muhurat will last for an hour and 49 minutes. Check exact timings mentioned below:

Shubh Muhurat and city-wise Dhantrayodashi timings Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30 Dhanteras significance Dhantrayodashi marks the arrival of the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi. Popularly believed to bring fortune and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi is widely worshipped across India on this day. Apart from paying reverence to Goddess Lakshmi, devotees worship Lord Kuber along with Maa Lakshmi, symbolic of wealth and prosperity.

The day marks the beginning of Diwali festivities as followers of the faith cleanse, purify, minds, souls and home. Notably, Dhanteras precedes Chhoti Diwali, which is commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi.

Let's take a look at the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29, as per Drik Panchang:

New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm

Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm

Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm

Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm

Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm

Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm

Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm