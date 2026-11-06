Dhanteras 2026 shopping guide: Auspicious timings, what to buy, and what to avoid

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival on Friday, November 6. Traditionally associated with welcoming prosperity, purchasing new items for the home is considered highly auspicious.
Whether you are investing in precious metals or picking up symbolic household goods, here is a comprehensive guide to shopping wisely this festive season:
According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and concludes at 10:47 AM on November 7.
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Gold or silver coins, jewellery, and household utensils made of brass, copper, silver or steel are traditional choices. A new broom and whole coriander seeds are symbolic, lower-cost options.
Gold and silver are traditionally associated with prosperity and good fortune, and the festival is linked to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Dhanteras also has a connection with health and well-being through Lord Dhanvantari.
For New Delhi, the shopping window given in the guide is 5:32 PM to 8:09 PM on November 6, and the puja muhurat is 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM. Timings vary by city, so check the local Panchang.
Check the metal’s purity and hallmark, verify its weight, and review current rates. Ask for a clear price breakdown, including making charges and applicable taxes, and keep the invoice.
Tradition considers iron, sharp objects such as knives and scissors, glass and black items inauspicious purchases. Lending or borrowing money on the day is also generally discouraged.
For New Delhi, the ideal shopping window (Pradosh Kaal) falls between 5:32 PM and 8:09 PM. The Dhanteras puja muhurat is scheduled from 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM.
Timings vary slightly by city, but the broader intention matters more than the exact minute.
Precious metals remain the definitive Dhanteras purchase, symbolising purity and lasting wealth. Coins stamped with Lakshmi and Ganesha, small bars, and jewellery are traditional favourites.
With gold prices remaining elevated, silver coins, idols, and utensils offer a highly popular alternative.
Always insist on BIS-hallmarked gold, purchase from trusted jewellers, and retain your invoices.
Buying new utensils is a time-honoured and budget-friendly custom. Brass, copper, and silver are traditional preferences, though steel is widely accepted for everyday utility.
Symbolically, families often fill the new vessels with water or grain before bringing them indoors to represent a year of abundance.
For those seeking highly symbolic yet inexpensive items, a new broom (jhadu) represents sweeping away misfortune and maintaining the cleanliness required to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.
Whole coriander seeds (dhaniya), phonetically linked to wealth (dhan), are often offered during the puja and planted later in pots to signify continuous growth.
Dhanteras is increasingly popular for high-value acquisitions, including vehicles, electronics, home appliances, and real estate. While the day provides a festive reason to close a deal, financial prudence is key. Compare prices, scrutinise loan terms, and avoid impulsive credit-driven buys.
Traditionally, it is widely considered inauspicious to buy iron, sharp objects (such as knives and scissors), glass, and black items.
Additionally, lending or borrowing money on this day is generally discouraged.
The essence of Dhanteras is to welcome prosperity, a sentiment that relies on faith rather than the price tag of your purchase.