Dhanteras, Diwali tours: Travelling this festive season? Here's how to find cheaper train and flight tickets | Guide

Planning a trip during the festive season can be expensive this year, thanks to strong demand and higher operating costs for airlines. According to a report by The Economic Times, average one-way fares for travel between September 1 and November 10 rose 68% year-on-year on the Delhi-Hyderabad route, while Mumbai-Kolkata fares increased 51%. Fares on Delhi-Goa and Mumbai-Bengaluru routes were up 39% and 37%, respectively.

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How to find cheaper flights this festive season The rise comes as airlines grapple with higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs and fewer flight options on some routes. With the rising cost of flights, one might consider taking a train to visit their hometowns or take a holiday during Diwali or Dhanteras. But chances are, train tickets are all sold out.

Hence, booking at the right time can be beneficial for travellers. Wondering how to find cheaper flights or train tickets this festive season? Cleartrip recommends planning ahead, tracking flight fares and using flexibility in travel dates to find cheaper tickets.

Book flight tickets early Booking flights two to three months before travel is generally advisable, according to Cleartrip.

Early booking can help travellers secure lower fares before demand rises closer to the departure date. It can also offer a wider choice of flight timings and seats, particularly on popular routes during festivals.

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The company also offers a domestic flight date-change option for its Elite loyalty members at ₹9. For international travellers, it provides Visa Rejection Cover at no additional cost, with a full refund if the visa is rejected, subject to terms and conditions.

Travellers should check the eligibility criteria and terms of such offers before booking.

Check price trends before booking Instead of booking immediately after finding a fare, travellers are recommended to compare prices across different dates and evaluate the fare.

The company offers a price trends feature that uses pricing data from the previous 30 days to indicate whether a fare is lower than usual, typical or higher than average, helping travellers decide whether to book immediately or explore other dates.

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However, historical fare trends are not a guarantee that prices will fall further. During peak travel periods, fares may rise as seats become unavailable. On the other hand, last-minute seats may see low prices as well.

Be flexible with travel dates and timings Travellers who can adjust their departure date by a day or two may have a better chance of finding lower fares.

According to Cleartrip, early-morning and mid-week flights tend to cost less than flights on more popular travel dates and timings.

Check baggage and additional charges Airlines offer different fare categories, including lower-priced options that may exclude checked baggage or impose limits on baggage allowances.

Travellers carrying only cabin baggage could consider such fares to reduce the upfront ticket cost.

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However, passengers should check what is included in the fare before making any purchases. A low-priced ticket may not necessarily be the cheapest option after baggage, seat selection and other fees are added.

Look for offers and points Travellers can also compare bank card offers, loyalty points and flight-plus-hotel deals before making a booking.

Depending on offers, combining eligible bank credit card offers, loyalty coins and flight-plus-hotel packages can significantly bring down ticket prices.

Airline loyalty programmes can benefit frequent domestic flyers.

Passengers should compare the final payable amount across booking options and check the minimum transaction value, eligible cards and other conditions attached to discounts.

How to save on train tickets Train travel can be a more affordable alternative to flying during the festive season. However, popular trains often see heavy demand around festivals, and confirmed seats can become difficult to find.

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Indian Railways currently allows reservations for most trains up to 60 days in advance, excluding the date of journey. The advance reservation period was reduced from 120 days to 60 days with effect from November 1, 2024.

For travellers planning festive journeys can check the reservation opening date and book as soon as the booking window opens.

Check alternate nearby stations If a preferred train is already fully booked, passengers can check availability on other trains running along the same route.

Travellers may also consider nearby railway stations, provided the additional travel time and cost are reasonable.

For example, passengers struggling to find Delhi to Howrah train tickets, can try looking for Delhi to Sealdah options.

The Railways also operates special trains during peak travel periods to accommodate additional demand, if needed. Passengers can check official railway announcements and booking platforms for updates on special services.

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Discounts Paying through wallet apps, UPI, and bank card offers can reduce the cost of train tickets as well. However, passengers must remember that confirmed seats matter more than a discount.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information and does not guarantee cheaper flight or train tickets. The expert views are subject to availability and terms and conditions. Check all details before making any financial decisions.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.