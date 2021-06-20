NEW DELHI : Actor Dhanush has teamed up with director Sekhar Kammula for an untitled film that will be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Like Dhanush, Kammula is a National Award winner known for films such as Dollar Dreams, Anand, Godavari, Happy Days, Leader, Life Is Beautiful, and Fidaa.

Dhanush, whose latest gangster film Jagame Thandiran released on Netflix this Friday, made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He gained further recognition for Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010) won him a national award for best actor. Other commercial successes along the way have included titles such as 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the ₹100 crore club within a month of its theatrical release besides winning the actor his second national award earlier this year. Over the past decade, Dhanush has also starred in the action comedy film series Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017).

He made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Raanjhanaa (2013) alongside Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. Dhanush produces films through his production company, Wunderbar Films, and has made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi (2017).

Dhanush had last appeared in action drama Karnan that had made ₹23 crore over its opening weekend when released this April. He is committed to do another film with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj and will also be seen in Atrangi Re, a Hindi film directed by Aanand L. Rai alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He has been roped in for American action thriller The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for the Avengers franchise.

