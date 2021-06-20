Dhanush teams up with director Sekhar Kammula for trilingual film

Dhanush, whose latest gangster film Jagame Thandiran released on Netflix this Friday, made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He gained further recognition for Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. His role as a rooster fight jockey in Aadukalam (2010) won him a national award for best actor. Other commercial successes along the way have included titles such as 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Anegan (2015), Kodi (2016), Vadachennai (2018) and Asuran (2019). Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the ₹100 crore club within a month of its theatrical release besides winning the actor his second national award earlier this year. Over the past decade, Dhanush has also starred in the action comedy film series Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014) and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017).

