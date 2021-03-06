'Dharam sankat': FM Sitharaman calls for discussion on petrol price hike

"Ideally, it is a matter which both States and Centre should discuss because it's not just Centre which has duties on petroleum price, States are also charging. When the Centre draws revenue, 41 per cent of it goes to the state. This is a layered issue and therefore I would like both state and central to discuss together," said the Finance Minister while answering a media query during the 'Indian Women's press corps' event.

