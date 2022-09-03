Dharamshala cloudburst: Expedite rehabilitation work, order officials1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 05:43 PM IST
On Friday, a nullah in Khaniyara village overflowed, damaging private and public property in the main market.
A day after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, senior officials visited Khaniyara village on 3 September, and directed relief workers to step up efforts for rehabilitation of those affected.