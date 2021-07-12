Himachal Pradesh flash floods: Heavy rains on Monday triggered massive flash floods in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Vehicles were stuck and submerged in water while people struggled to walk on the road due to floods. Due to heavy and incessant rain, a drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamshala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course, sweeping away a number of vehicles including cars and bikes.

According to reports, a government school building at Bhagsu Nag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated. The local administration has instructed tourists to postpone their visit to Dharamshala in view of the heavy rains.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent two teams for Bhagsu Nag in Shahpur division for relief and rescue operations. Speaking to ANI, NDRF DG said that 5-10 teams were on standby in Nurpur that's close to Kangra. "As per local administration requirements, more teams of NDRF will be sent there," he said.

Himachal Pradesh: Road from Mandi to Kullu blocked due to a landslide, Mandi-Kataula road also blocked. pic.twitter.com/xI5nSwBv57 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

The Dharamshala airport has cancelled all incoming flights due to inclement weather and heavy rains. Roads from Mandi to Kullu, and Mandi to Kataula were blocked due to a landslide.

Himachal Pradesh: NH-3 blocked at Pandoh area of Mandi district, due to a landslide. pic.twitter.com/k2hEwLqp7H — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal said, "All the tourists visiting Dharamshala have been instructed to postpone their tour so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience."

The tourists who have already arrived in Dharamshala and its surrounding places have also been advised to stay where they are as roads have also been damaged due to heavy rains, which may cause problems in their movement.

The district administration is also making elaborate arrangements for the safety of the tourists staying in Dharamshala and its surrounding areas. In case of any problem, they can contact the toll free number 1077 of the disaster control room.

"Instructions have also been given to people to not go to sensitive places prone to landslides. Some people have also been shifted to safer places due to flood conditions in some areas of the district," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation in Himachal was being closely monitored. "Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to take stock of the situation arising due to the flash floods in several districts of the state. He assured the chief minister of all possible help from the Centre. He conveyed to the chief minister that teams of the NDRF are reaching the affected areas for rescue and relief work.

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal Pradesh will be given all possible help from the Centre," Shah said.

The chief minister expressed concern over the losses due to heavy rain and directed the administrations of various districts to ensure speedy relief and rescue operation in the affected areas.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain on July 13,14 and 16.

