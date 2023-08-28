Dharavi: Adani aims to transform Mumbai slum into modern city hub2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who controls the port-to-power conglomerate, intends to turn Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, that sits in the heart of Mumbai, into a modern city hub while acknowledging that resettling its 1 million residents will be a challenging task.