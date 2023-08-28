Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, who controls the port-to-power conglomerate, intends to turn Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, that sits in the heart of Mumbai, into a modern city hub while acknowledging that resettling its 1 million residents will be a challenging task.

The redevelopment of Dharavi was first mooted in the 1980s as a way to develop valuable land while providing proper housing to those living there.

Dharavi's growth coincides with migration into the city, now known as Mumbai, for work and trade. In late 1800s, potters, leather tanners, artisans and embroidery workers started trade and business in this region. Slum dwellers squatted on these lands and built huts in a haphazard manner.

In order to improve living conditions of the slum dweller living in the urban slums, in 1971 Maharashtra government passed a law to providing them with taps, toilets and electrical connections. In 2004 Maharashtra government appointed Slum Rehabilitation Authority and approved redevelopment of Dharavi.

Dharavi,asia's biggest slum in Mumbai. Sandwiched between Mahim in the west and Sion in the east

In 2007, a survey by an NGO Maharashtra Social Housing and Action League reported around 47,000 legal residents and 13,000 commercial structures in Dharavi. But the figure did not included people living on the upper floors. The informal population continues to grow in subsequent years.

Maharashtra government in 2018 issued a tender for redevelopment of Dharavi over seven years via a 20% government, 80% privately held arrangement. SecLink consortium of Dubai and Adani Group of India were among the bidders.

In 2019, SecLink won the auction with a highest bid of $871 million, Adani came second with a $548 million bid. But in 2020 Maharashtra government cancelled the tender, saying that its acquisition of certain land for the project altered costs after the bidding process ended, and necessitated restarting the process. SecLink sued Maharashtra government in the Bombay High Court, accusing it of incorrectly cancelling the auction.

View Full Image Vendors arrange 'Rakhi' (sacred thread) at a wholesale shop ahead of Raksha Bandhan at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI)

Maharashtra government re-issued a new tender for redevelopment of Dharavi with modified terms. Adani Group won the auction with $618 million ( ₹5070 crore) bid, DLF was among other bidders. SecLink doesn't bid.

The Maharashtra government in 2023 awards the Dharavi project to Adani Group. SecLink added Adani Group to its lawsuit against the state government. Adani and the state government contested allegations of wrongdoing in court filings.

View Full Image Dharavi Leather factory shoot (Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/mint)

After Adani group won the right to redevelop the area, Gautam Adani said he intends to “transform Dharavi into a modern city hub," by supporting small industries and promoting new jobs focused on young people and women.

“The redevelopment is likely to be through a combination of training centers as well as setting up data, research and development centers", Bloomberg reported quoting Adani. The billionaire added that he plans to create an organized marketplace in line with India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce.

Under the redevelopment plan, “only those who lived in Dharavi before 2000, mostly ground-floor residents, were eligible for getting free homes", reported Reuters. About 700,000 inhabitants of mezzanine and upper floors were considered ineligible by the government, and will be offered units up to 10 kilometers away, which they say could require them to pay upfront costs or higher rents.

