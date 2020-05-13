Home > News > India > Dharavi coronavirus count crosses 1,000, death toll at 40
Health workers during a house-to-house health survey at Koliwada, after detection of COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai. (PTI)
Dharavi coronavirus count crosses 1,000, death toll at 40

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 06:37 PM IST PTI

  • These nine deaths had taken place on different dates but the information was collated on Tuesday, the official said
  • Dharavi recorded its coronavirus patient on April 1, 20 days after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Mumbai

MUMBAI : The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, considered to be the biggest slum of Asia, rose to 1,028 on Wednesday with 66 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll due to the pandemic in the area rose to 40 on Tuesday from 31, but no new covid-19-related death was reported thereafter, he said.

These nine deaths had taken place on different dates but the information was collated on Tuesday, the official said.

Dharavi recorded its coronavirus patient on April 1, 20 days after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Mumbai.

