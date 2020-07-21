MUMBAI : The coronavirus tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi surpassed the 2,500-mark on Tuesday with the addition of 10 new cases, the city civic body said.

According to a senior BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) official, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum -dominated area rose to 2,502 with 10 new infections.

He said Dharavi now has 151 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered patients stood at 2,101.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing figures of COVID-19 deaths, if any, in Dharavi since last month.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered as one of the largest slums in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Dharavi's COVID-19 cases tally has crossed the 2,500- mark in 112 days as the first patient was found in the area on April 1.

In Dharavi, the first 500 cases were reported in 33 days, while the tally crossed the 1,000 mark in the next 10 days.

The cases surpassed the 1,500-mark in another 10 days, and it took 20 more days to reach 2,000.

According to BMC data, the spread of COVID-19 has slowed down considerably and it took 39 days to add another 500 cases to reach the present level.

The slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, was hailed by the WHO a few days back for flattening the transmission curve.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

