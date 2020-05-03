Dharavi reports 94 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, tally reaches 590

Mumbai: Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With this, the overall number of the cases from the densly-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, he said.

"Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-9 cases from various areas, taking the tally to 590 so far. The slum area also reported deaths of two COVID-19 patients, increasing the toll to 20," the official said.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density which makes social distancing very difficult.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via