Home >News >India >Dharavi reports two COVID-19 cases; tally 2,713: BMC

MUMBAI : Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) said.

The cumulative tally of cases in Mumbai's biggest slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now stands at 2,713, an official said.

Earlier, Dharavi had reported just one COVID-19 case on August 5.

2,370 of 2,713 cases have recovered, he said, adding that Dharavi now has only 83 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

