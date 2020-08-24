Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Dharavi reports two COVID-19 cases; tally 2,713: BMC
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct door to door thermal screening of residents

Dharavi reports two COVID-19 cases; tally 2,713: BMC

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST PTI

  • The cumulative tally of cases in Mumbai's biggest slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now stands at 2,713
  • Spread of infection is seemingly under control in the slum when the pandemic is raging across the country

MUMBAI : Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported just two new COVID-19 cases, which is the second lowest single-day rise so far this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ((BMC) said.

The cumulative tally of cases in Mumbai's biggest slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, now stands at 2,713, an official said.

Earlier, Dharavi had reported just one COVID-19 case on August 5.

2,370 of 2,713 cases have recovered, he said, adding that Dharavi now has only 83 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

