MUMBAI : The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area reached 101 on Friday with 15 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A 62-year-old Covid-19 patient from the area died at Sion hospital, he added.

A total of 10 coronavirus patients from this densely populated area have died so far.

Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar,Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, said the BMC official.

RELATED STORIES
Testing sites have been set up to pick up asymptomatic carriers of the virus (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Coronavirus: Dharavi records 15 more cases, tally rises to 43 including 4 deaths

2 min read . 12 Apr 2020
Representative image (Photo: Reuters)

Spouse of Indian diplomat based in Brazil dies of Covid-19

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout