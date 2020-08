DHARAVI : Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Monday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 2,626, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 2,289 out of the 2,626 patients already recovered, the slum sprawl is now left with only 79 active cases, an official said.

The BMC had successfully broken the chain of coronavirus transmission in densely-populated Dharavi, which was once hotspot of the viral infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

