MUMBAI : Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday added just four new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,672, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Of the 2,672 cases, 2,333 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the slum colony now has only 80 active cases.

According to the BMC, the G-north ward that houses Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim areas has a total of 6,921 COVID-19 cases.

Of these cases, Dharavi's share is 2,672, followed by Dadar (2,237 cases) and Mahim (2,012 cases).

Meanwhile, with addition of 19 cases in the day, Mahim's tally has also crossed the 2,000-mark.

Interestingly, compared with Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim have more number of active cases at 465 and 256, respectively, the BMC said.

