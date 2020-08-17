Subscribe
Home >News >India >Dharavi's COVID-19 case tally rises by four to 2,672: BMC
Community health workers arrive to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms

Dharavi's COVID-19 case tally rises by four to 2,672: BMC

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST PTI

  • Minuscule rise of four cases was detected in Dharavi in Mumbai where over 2,300 patients have been recovered
  • Dadar and Mahim have more active cases in Mumbai as compared to Dharavi

MUMBAI : Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday added just four new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 2,672, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Of the 2,672 cases, 2,333 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said, adding that the slum colony now has only 80 active cases.

According to the BMC, the G-north ward that houses Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim areas has a total of 6,921 COVID-19 cases.

Of these cases, Dharavi's share is 2,672, followed by Dadar (2,237 cases) and Mahim (2,012 cases).

Meanwhile, with addition of 19 cases in the day, Mahim's tally has also crossed the 2,000-mark.

Interestingly, compared with Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim have more number of active cases at 465 and 256, respectively, the BMC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

