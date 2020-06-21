New Delhi: Proactive measures adopted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reduced Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi to 4.3% in May and further to 1.02% in June, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday.

The measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May 2020 and 78 days in June 2020, the ministry further said.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum situated in Mumbai is densely populated with 2,27,136 people per square kilometre, had 491 cases in in April with 12% growth rate and case doubling period of 18 days.

"Authorities have knocked on 47,500 doors since April to measure temperatures and oxygen levels, screened almost 700,000 people in the slum cluster and set up fever clinics. Those showing symptoms were shifted to nearby schools and sports clubs converted into quarantine centers," reported Bloomberg earlier this month.

In a significant development, Dharavi slum in Mumbai, which was once a Covid-19 hotspot, on Saturday recorded only seven new cases, which is the lowest such rise in a single day, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi's case count now stands at 2,158. The number of fatalities stands at 80 after one more person succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 2,158 COVID-19 cases, 1,057 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

There has been a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi since the last four weeks, officials said, adding that the lowest tally of 10 was recorded on June 6.

“We knew if the virus spread further, it would be catastrophic. So, our team of Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners’ Association and the members of Indian Medical Association, together 25 doctors, roamed for 10 days in the major hotspot areas of Dharavi, testing thousands of residents," Dr Shivkumar Utture, a general surgeon practising in the area, told Mint.

“So, while in April, only two or three clinics were open in Dharavi, now we have over 100 clinics open. This gave us the strength to detect more cases," Utture said.

“Our aggressive testing and screening of people through fever clinics helped in tackling this challenge," Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward covering Dharavi, told Mint.

