Dharavi tally nears 2,500 with 12 new COVID-19 cases

MUMBAI : With 12 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the tally of cases in Dharavi slum sprawl here has reached 2,492, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 12 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the tally of cases in Dharavi slum sprawl here has reached 2,492, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Dharavi now has 147 active cases.

Dharavi now has 147 active cases. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The BMC said 2,095 of 2,492 patients have already been discharged from hospitals.

The civic body has stopped sharing the latest death toll, if any, from Dharavi.

The slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, was hailed by the WHO a few days back for flattening the transmission curve.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusDharaviMumbai