Dharavi tally nears 2,500 with 12 new COVID-19 cases

Dharavi tally nears 2,500 with 12 new COVID-19 cases1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
- Total active cases tands at 147 in Dharavi as of now while the BMC said 2,095 of 2,492 patients have already been discharged from hospitals
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI : With 12 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the tally of cases in Dharavi slum sprawl here has reached 2,492, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
With 12 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, the tally of cases in Dharavi slum sprawl here has reached 2,492, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Dharavi now has 147 active cases.
Dharavi now has 147 active cases.
The BMC said 2,095 of 2,492 patients have already been discharged from hospitals.
The civic body has stopped sharing the latest death toll, if any, from Dharavi.
The slum colony, once a COVID-19 hotspot, was hailed by the WHO a few days back for flattening the transmission curve.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated