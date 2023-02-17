NEW DELHI : India-Japan joint training exercise “Dharma Guardian" will be conducted at Camp Imazu in the Shiga province of Japan from 17 February - 2 March, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. It is the 4th edition of the joint military exercise “Dharma Guardian" between India and Japan.

“Exercise "Dharma Guardian“ will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Japanese ground self defence forces, furthering the bilateral ties between the two nations," it added.

The scope of this exercise covers platoon level joint training on operations in jungle and semi urban/urban terrain.

“Troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences gained during operations in order to enhance inter-operability in planning & execution," it said.

The Indian Army contingent arrived at the exercise location on 12 February 2023 where they were accorded a warm reception.

The joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures of conducting tactical operations under a UN Mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie and friendship between the two armies.

The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets.

The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness.