Dharma Guardian 2023: India-Japan Army’s Joint Military Exercise to begin from 17 February
Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Japanese ground self defence forces, furthering the bilateral ties between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence said
NEW DELHI : India-Japan joint training exercise “Dharma Guardian" will be conducted at Camp Imazu in the Shiga province of Japan from 17 February - 2 March, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. It is the 4th edition of the joint military exercise “Dharma Guardian" between India and Japan.
