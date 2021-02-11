Dharma Productions announces Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut for 9 Sep

NEW DELHI: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is bringing Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, best known for controversial romantic drama Arjun Reddy to Bollywood with his debut film Liger slated for release on 9 September this year. Dharma announced the date early Thursday morning, in keeping with the trend of producers slowly scheduling theatrical releases.

Deverakonda’s sleeper hit has been remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor. Liger that is being touted as pan-Indian film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam besides Hindi. It stars Ananya Pandey alongside the south star and is being directed by Puri Jagannadh, also known for a spate of Telugu blockbusters such as Badri and Pokiri.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

To be sure, the south Indian film industry that is increasingly eyeing pan-India audiences, is prepping with a slate of exciting films to draw viewers to theatres in the uncertain times post the pandemic. Made on high budgets of more than Rs200 crore each, these will be shot in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, among others and feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces to draw on fan bases across states and geographies.

While Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas also has a second film titled Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist to be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame while the second instalment in the KGF franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt along with Kannada star Yash.

Trade experts say bringing multiple language stars together just expands the market for an individual film, makes it more viable and adds to revenue sources like satellite, digital, music and merchandise rights. The credit of transcending geographical barriers with investments in big budgets, high-octane action and graphics to make movies that all of the country can watch together, goes to the Baahubali franchise, according to trade experts, the first instalment of which released in 2015.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via