Dharmasthala case: SIT takes complainant to various places, collects ‘crucial evidence’; likely to file progress report

In the Dharmasthala multiple murders, rapes and burials case, a new development has came to light after the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has arrested complainant CN Chinnaiah, recovered "crucial evidence".

The evidence was collected after the SIT escorted Chinnaiah to Bengaluru as part of the probe, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.

Chinnaiah was brought to Bengaluru from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

He was taken to various locations linked to the case in Bengaluru by the SIT to conduct mahazar proceedings (spot inspections), the report added.

During the operation, investigators seized multiple documents, digital records, and other materials that are expected to aid in corroborating witness statements and timelines, the officials said.

The SIT reportedly also examined bank transactions, property-related documents, and communication records connected to the accused.

The mahazar was conducted at various locations in Bengaluru, including the places where Chinniah stayed and interacted with people associated with him.

According to the PTI report, the SIT team visited a service apartment in Vidyaranyapura, where apparently talks had taken place between Chinnaiah and other associates, and the human skull, which was in Chinnaiah’s possession, which he had submitted to the SIT in Belthangady earlier, was reportedly handed over to him in Bengaluru.

What is Dharmasthala case? Recently, a row was triggered after Chinnaiah claimed to have buried a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of a local temple.

He was later arrested on charges of perjury.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted exhumations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at twosites.

Siddaramaiah rules out NIA probe in Dharmasthala case Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ruled out a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the alleged mass burial case at Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, saying the SIT was already investigating the matter.

"Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself welcomed the formation of the SIT. The SIT was formed because the truth needs to come out. Otherwise, there would have always been a deadlock about Dharmasthala. The SIT has been formed to dispel this doubt. The complainant went before the court and gave 164 statements. Many organisations had demanded that an SIT be formed. Opposition parties had also welcomed this. SIT has been given full freedom and has been instructed to complete the investigation and submit a report. I think no further investigation is needed," Siddaramaiah told reporters.