Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ case: Sujata Bhat's ‘hat-trick’ of ‘lies’, discloses names of those involved

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned one of the complainants, Sujata Bhat, in connection with the Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Sources told news agency PTI that the complainant identified as Sujata Bhat expressed her desire to withdraw the complaint during interrogation.

Sujata had previously alleged that her daughter Ananya disappeared from the Dharmasthala temple premises in 2003. But later it was alleged that the narrative of the missing girl may have been fabricated.

Investigators noted that she appeared to be under significant pressure and was struggling with the sustained interrogation, PTI reported.

"SIT officials found her statements on Friday to be contradictory to her earlier claims, suggesting she was lying and obstructing the legal process," the report added.

Sujata confesses, discloses names While Sujata had earlier claimed that the disappearance of her daughter was part of a larger conspiracy, she disclosed the names of certain individuals allegedly involved in it, on Friday.

However, the SIT officials did not confirm the details, stating that the disclosures are being verified.

Sources told NDTV Sujata - “whose second name is not Bhat,” confessed to not having a daughter after two days of questioning. The police are now working out the next steps.

Sujata's hat-trick of claims Last week, Sujata reportedly completed a hat-trick of claims regarding her 'daughter'.

Sujata had first claimed that her daughter went 'missing' during a college trip to Dharmasthala.

She later she told a YouTube channel 'Ananya', a medical student, never existed. In the interview with the Youtube channel InsightRush, Sujatha Bhat said, “It is not true. There was never any daughter named Ananya Bhat,” HT reported.

She further claimed that two well-known activists, Girish Mattannavar and T Jayanti pressurised her to make up the story. She alleged that activists pressured her to fabricated the story due to a property dispute involving her grandfather's land linked to Dharmasthala temple authorities. Her grandfather reportedly owned the property which was allegedly held by Dharmasthala temple authorities.

Apologising to the public for making false claims, she had repotedly said, “I had a grouse that my grandfather’s a ncestral property was given away without my signature. All I wanted to ask was that.” She alleged that the activists provoked her to make up a story.

Weeks after the interview, in her third U-turn, she told NDTV she had been forced to deny the existence of 'Ananya Bhat' by the YouTube channel interviewing her. "It's true, I have a daughter. The YouTube channel made me say that...," she was quoted as saying.

What's the Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case? The case stems from allegations of a whistleblower who remains unidentified. The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, had reportedly claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

He claimed he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala. He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault. He also gave a statement before a magistrate in this regard.

A case regarding these alleged murders and burials was filed after the whistleblower went public to allege decades-long undocumented burials in forest areas which he claimed the temple authorities ordered.

The SIT, constituted to probe the case, had earlier reportedly found suspected human remains during the exhumation operation.

Last week, the SIT arrested the complainant who had alleged multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided.

Meanwhile, the SIT's ongoing efforts are focused on verifying Sujata’s claims and finding evidence to substantiate the complaint.

Legal experts said even if Sujata formally withdraws her complaint, the SIT would likely continue the investigation, as the matter involves serious allegations and has already entered the judicial process.