Dharmasthala mass burial twist: How ‘Mask-Man’ Chinnaiah carried the skull from Delhi to Bengaluru

In a new development in the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case, the special investigation team (SIT) brought ‘mask-man’ Chinnaiah to Bengaluru to inspect three places he had visited earlier this year while planning his moves.

One of the sites under scrutiny is the residence of T Jayanth, a close aide of Dakshina Kannada-based self-styled activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarodi. Investigators believe that Chinnaiah purchased the skull from there. Chinnaiah claimed that he stayed there for a while in April. Thimmarodi is also beinf questioned by the SIT currently.

The house is located at Mallasandra, north-west Bengaluru. Jayanth's wife, son, and daughter now stay in the house.

"It is the house where Chinnaiah first brought the skull which he later placed before SIT. From this house, Chinnaiah, with Jayanth, travelled to Delhi with the intention of presenting the case before the Supreme Court," a source close to TOI claimed.

Speaking to reporters outside the SIT office in Belthangady, Jayanth, meanwhile, claimed that Chinnaiah had come to meet him carrying the skull.

"Chinnaiah arrived at the Satellite Bus Stand (Mysore Road) from where I picked him up and brought him to the house. He told me that he had the skull in a packed bag and it needed to be presented for investigation in the mass burial case. Taking the bag, we went out, unpacked the bag at a desolate place, and clicked pictures of the skull. Then, we travelled to Delhi to meet some officials who could help in taking the matter to the apex court. With good intentions, I helped Chinnaiah, and I am no part of any conspiracy. If SIT finds me guilty, I am ready to face the law," Jayanth told the media, as reported by TOI.

A controversy erupted after Chinnaiah claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. He was later arrested on charges of perjury.