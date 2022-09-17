Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has adopted all tuberculosis patients from four districts of Odisha as part of the TB eradication programme. As part of the Prime Minister's vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Union Minister noted that he will be sending additional nutrition support to 72 beneficiaries. The Union Minister shared, “adopted all TB patients from Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal & Sambalpur districts of Odisha to help realise PM Modi’s goal of a TB-free India by 2025 & to mark the latter’s 72nd birthday," according to news agency ANI report.

