Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has adopted all tuberculosis patients from four districts of Odisha as part of the TB eradication programme. As part of the Prime Minister's vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Union Minister noted that he will be sending additional nutrition support to 72 beneficiaries. The Union Minister shared, “adopted all TB patients from Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal & Sambalpur districts of Odisha to help realise PM Modi’s goal of a TB-free India by 2025 & to mark the latter’s 72nd birthday," according to news agency ANI report.
“Guided by the spirit of Sewa and Jan-bhagidari, I have adopted all TB patients in the four districts of Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur as a part of the #TBMuktBharat initiative to help realise PM @narendramodi ’s goal of a TB-free India by 2025 and also mark his birthday," the Union Minister tweeted.
He further said, “as a Ni-Kshay Mitra, I pledge my unconditional support to all my brothers and sisters undergoing treatment for tuberculosis in these four districts of Odisha. To begin with, I am sending additional nutrition support to 72 beneficiaries to strengthen their fight against TB."
Meanwhile, in a related development, and in line with the Prime Minister's vision for the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has decided to adopt over 35,000 tuberculosis (TB) patients by providing nutritional support. The CII is working closely with Central TB Division, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to support the Government's endeavour to eradicate TB from India by 2025 through our "TB Free Workplaces Campaign" initiative.
In this regard, CII signed an MoU with the Central TB Division in 2020, to catalyse private sector participation and involvement in this critical mission. Towards this aspirational challenge, CII has deliberated with the Health Minister and the Health Secretary on the strategic and best way forward.
Notably, CII has organized several multi-stakeholders round table discussions with its corporate members; developed a TB Free Workplaces best practices compendium, and a teaching App on TB to sensitize workforces and guide them to their nearest available government TB testing centers while protecting individual identification.
