Delhi University (DU) should design futuristic courses and include them in its curriculum, says Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day international seminar on "Revisiting The Ideas of India from 'Swaraj' to 'New India'".

"I wish I were a student of DU. DU is celebrating its centenary year and we are celebrating the country's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is a happy coincidence," he said.

"The times are changing. Our country's inventions do not get patented. DU can start a short-term diploma course on patent process. The students will not only become employable in India but also at the international level. DU should add futuristic courses to its curriculum," said Pradhan.

Following this, the university's vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that India needs a growth rate of 10% for the next 10 years to become a six trillion dollar economy.

He also stressed that policies that compromise the country's growth should not be supported and postponed.

"Delhi University is celebrating its centenary. These have been 100 years of education, the process of becoming the best university. It started with three colleges, 750 students, ₹40,000 annual budget, and today we have 90 colleges, more than six lakh students, and ₹840 crore annual budget. This is such a huge expansion. Congratulations to students, the education ministry and the Centre on this achievement," he said.

"We are giving a centenary chance to students who could not complete their degree. The registration for this started on May 1 and we have received 1,560 registrations. The oldest student is from the 1977-80 batch, who was studying B.Com in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College," he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the event.

Centenary celebrations of the university began on 1 May.