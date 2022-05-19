"Delhi University is celebrating its centenary. These have been 100 years of education, the process of becoming the best university. It started with three colleges, 750 students, ₹40,000 annual budget, and today we have 90 colleges, more than six lakh students, and ₹840 crore annual budget. This is such a huge expansion. Congratulations to students, the education ministry and the Centre on this achievement," he said.