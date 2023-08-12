Dharmendra Pradhan launches DBT in NAPS to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem in India1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST
An allocation of approximately ₹15 crore has been made under the scheme which will benefit one lakh apprentices, and also help usher in a new era of skill development and training.
New Delhi: To bolster the participation of industries and young individuals in apprenticeship training nationwide, Union minister for education and skill development & entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).