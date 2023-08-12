comScore
Dharmendra Pradhan launches DBT in NAPS to strengthen apprenticeship ecosystem in India
New Delhi: To bolster the participation of industries and young individuals in apprenticeship training nationwide, Union minister for education and skill development & entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday launched Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).

An allocation of approximately 15 crore has been made under the scheme which will benefit one lakh apprentices, and also help usher in a new era of skill development and training.

Since its inception in 2016 until 31 July, 2023, a staggering 2.5 million youth have been actively engaged as apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. The fiscal year 2023-24 witnessed around 260,000 apprentices successfully completing their training.

As a result of proactive initiatives by the government to promote quality training across various sectors, the number of active establishments offering apprenticeships has skyrocketed from 6,755 in 2018-19 to an impressive 40,655 in 2023-24.

Pradhan expressed his optimism about the pivotal role it will play in revitalizing the apprenticeship ecosystem in the nation. He noted that the introduction of DBT in NAPS aligns seamlessly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making skill development through apprenticeships an aspirational pursuit.

"A skilled workforce is paramount, and our multifaceted strategy, encompassing policy evolution, industry synergies, and heightened recognition. In harmony with India's core values of inclusivity and diversity, today's Chintan Shivir on Apprenticeship underscores a crucial mission. Together, we forge ahead to craft a future where every individual's potential finds its truest expression," said Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST
