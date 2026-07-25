It was Saturday, June 6, when Abhijeet Dipke, the 30-year-old founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led the first protest march demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversies surrounding the NEET-UG medical entrance examination.

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Just over a month later, Dipke returned to the same venue to announce that Pradhan had resigned on another Saturday. A few hours later, CJP announced that it is ending the protest after Union government accepted all the demands of the students.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: CJP withdraws stir

“We have done it, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned,” Dipke told a crowd of several thousands on the afternoon of 25 July. “Kya kehte the, is sarkar mein istefe nahi hota…(They would say no one would quit in this government)" Dipke said as the supporters broke into celebration.

Jantar Mantar was unusually packed on Saturday, perhaps because of weekend. The crowd was much more that June 6, the Saturday when it actually began.

As the afternoon sun beat down, streams of people walked towards Jantar Mantar from every direction. Be it Raisina Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road, Ashoka Road or Rafi Marg, groups of protesters made their way past hundreds of police personnel and barricades to reach the protest site.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as India's Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following intense protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over controversies related to the NEET-UG examination, including allegations of paper leaks. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The CJP demanded Pradhan's resignation because they held him accountable for the irregularities and controversies surrounding the NEET-UG examination, which led to significant distress among students, including suicides. 3 How did the protests at Jantar Mantar contribute to Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ The protests at Jantar Mantar, which began in early June, grew into a massive movement that pressured the government, ultimately leading to Pradhan’s resignation as he faced escalating protests and demands for accountability. 4 What actions did the CJP plan to take after Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Following Pradhan's resignation, the CJP indicated that their protests would continue until their other demands, including financial compensation for affected families and no action against student protesters, were addressed. 5 Should other government officials be held accountable for the NEET controversy? ⌵ Many supporters of the CJP argue that accountability should extend beyond Pradhan to include other officials responsible for overseeing the NEET examination process and addressing the systemic issues that led to the controversy.

At around 2 pm, long queues formed at the entry point near Kerala House as people waited to enter the Jantar Mantar compound, which was already packed with thousands of protesters. Volunteers struggled to manage the swelling crowds, repeatedly urging people to move forward in single file as more demonstrators continued to pour in.

At around 2 pm, long queues formed at the entry point near Kerala House as people waited to enter the Jantar Mantar compound, which was already packed with thousands of protesters. Volunteers struggled to manage the swelling crowds, repeatedly urging people to move forward in single file as more demonstrators continued to pour in.

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Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan steps down over NEET row: How political leaders react

Inside, the venue buzzed with slogans, placards and patriotic songs blaring from loudspeakers, creating a charged atmosphere as thousands of protesters gathered. .

From Manto to Jalib – ‘main nahi manta’ One of the hundreds of protests had a famous line Saadta Hassan Manto line in Hindi which read – keemat jo bhi ho, aadmi agar bik jaaye to, kodun ka bhi nahi rehta' which can be loosely transflated to “whatever the price may be, once a man sells himself, he loses all his worth.”

Another poster nearby had lines from Pakistani Poet Habib Jalib' famous poem 'Dastoor' – 'Is khule jhoot hom zehan ki loot ko, main nahi manta, main nahi jaanta…' These famous lines by reveolutionary poet can be translated in English as 'This bare-faced lie, this insult to our mind, I refuse to acknowledge, I refuse to accept.'

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Another poster nearby had lines from Pakistani Poet Habib Jalib's poem 'Dastoor' – 'Is khule jhoot hom zehan ki loot ko, main nahi manta, main nahi jaanta…" These famous lines by revolutionary poet can be translated in English as "This bare-faced lie, this insult to our mind, I refuse to acknowledge, I refuse to accept".

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At few minutes to 2.30 PM, Dipke suddently made the most inportant annoucement on the microphone. The supporters broke into celebrations, with some masked youth dancing as well. “This is just the begining. Our two demands remain. ₹1 Crore to the families of those NEET aspirants who died by suicide. And no police action against the protesters of July 20 March,” Dipke said.

Also Read | Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory amid CJP protest

As the protest site erupted in celebration, hundreds of supporters spilled out onto the road outside the exit gate. The crowd stretched all the way to Patel Chowk Metro station, with people lining the route. Some sat down to share meals, while others raised slogans and sang patriotic songs, turning the area into a festival-like gathering.

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The Melody celebration One of them distributed Melody candies. The 'Melody" viral internet phenomenon refers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting a packet of the iconic Indian candy Melody to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently.

“This is history in the making. A few days ago the same government was greeting is with lathis and teargasses. Even pellets were used against us. And today, the minister has quit. This is a victory. This shows you cannot take people forgranted. This shows that the government should fear its people,” said a protester who was leaving the venue.

From June 6 to July 25 — what happened? Dipke returned to India after completing a master's degree in Boston, United States. What began as a satirical ‘cockroach’ quip in response to a remark by the Chief Justice of India soon evolved into a massive online movement demanding accountability from the government.

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On June 6, the CJP held its first protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. As the movement gathered momentum, the protests spread to cities across the country, with one central demand: Pradhan resignation of over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The protest returned to Jantar Mantar on June 20, with the CJP deciding to continue its sit-in despite the lack of official permission. Backed by several Opposition leaders, the movement gained further momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on June 28 before being taken to hospital by police. On July 20, the agitation reached a flashpoint as clashes erupted across Delhi during the CJP's march to Parliament.

By mid July, the government started reaching out to the CJP. On July 20, CJP representatives met Union Minister JP Nadda. CJP insisted Pradhan should resign. Government reached out again. This time CJP insisted a neautral venue. The last meeting was held at Constitution Club on 24 July.

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On 25 July, facing spiralling protests for his ouster, Pradhan finally resigned. The Minister said in a letter in Hindi that it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

Protest ends By evening, the CJP called off its protest ‘with immediate effect’ and asked supporters at Jantar Mantar to return home. The announcement came in a joint government-CJP press conference this evening, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. His resignation was the CJP's core demand over the NEET paper leak.

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, flanked by Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the press conference, told reporters the CJP ended the protest in "good faith" that the government would keep its word on the demands.

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This shows that the government should fear its people.

“Next should be an andolan against (Nitin) Gadkari over E20 petrol.” a protester quipped.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.