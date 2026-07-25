Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him.

Pradhan said he is disturbed by the series of events that have unfolded over the last 10 days and has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

"I took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one," he said.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign as Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned due to the NEET paper leak controversy, emphasizing that it was not a matter of individual prestige for him and that he aimed to prevent further complications for students. 2 What were the reactions of political leaders to Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Political leaders expressed mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a victory for students, while others called for broader accountability and reforms within the education system. 3 What steps did the government take following the NEET paper leak incident? ⌵ In response to the NEET paper leak, the government cancelled the exam, referred the matter to the CBI for investigation, and planned to conduct future exams in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. 4 How did Dharmendra Pradhan justify his resignation in his letter? ⌵ In his resignation letter, Pradhan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and reiterated his long-standing commitment to education reform and the aspirations of India's youth, stating that he prioritized their future. 5 What demands were made by the Cockroach Janta Party following Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party demanded further actions, including compensation for families of students affected by the NEET controversy and accountability for police actions during protests.

He also said that anti-national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country.

Pradhan's resignation comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, as well as seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

Here's how different political leaders are reacting to the news: Abhijeet Dipke, Founding President of Cockroach Janta Party, says, "There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't go like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned."

Advertisement

“But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches...”

Advertisement

Kunal Ghosh, TMC MLA, says, "He should have done it earlier... BJP was trying to protect him. This is the victory of the people and students who were protesting... This is the victory of the whole country..."

P Chidambaram, Senior Congress leader, wrote on X, "I have just heard the news that the Union Minister of Education has resigned. I welcome the resignation. I hope it will defuse the situation and pave the way for discussion of the fundamental issues in Parliament and outside."

Advertisement

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader, says, "Better late than never. This should have come earlier. There wouldn't have been so much damage. The young generation across the country has lost faith in exams, so the entire system should change. A new system should be introduced... The demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister wasn't just from Congress alone; it was from the youth of the entire country..."

Advertisement

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP National Convenor, says, "Congratulations to all of you. Congratulations to the youth of our country. It is a matter of great joy that your struggle has borne fruit. Dharmendra Pradhan ultimately had to resign. This is a great victory for our democracy. People in our country had begun to lose faith in democracy. They felt that governments do not listen. People would raise their voices before the government and plead with folded hands, but the government never listened.”

Advertisement

B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Telangana Congress president, on Saturday said the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is the result of the struggle of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other parties.

Pradhan's resignation is a victory of the students, he said in a statement.

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him.

Advertisement

Shashi Tharoor, Senior Congress leader, says, the resignation of the Education Minister is an acknowledgment that accountability in a democracy cannot be indefinitely evaded. It comes after weeks of determined, peaceful voices raised by students, parents and citizens across the country who refused to be ignored.

It also comes after far too many young Indians faced unnecessary police brutality and force for exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest. That should concern every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.

But accountability does not end with a resignation. The deeper failures that brought us here must now be addressed through transparent reforms, institutional responsibility and a commitment to ensuring that no young Indian’s future is jeopardised again.

The students who marched, spoke out and peacefully persisted deserve to know that this is the beginning of reform, not the end of the story.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer