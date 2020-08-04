New Delhi: Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for covid-19.

Pradhan, who also holds the steel ministry portfolio in a tweet said that after experiencing covid-19 symptom, he got himself tested wherein his report was positive. He added that he is healthy and has been admitted to hospital.

This follows after home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for covid-19.

“After having symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and my report is positive. I am feeling well, but on the advice of doctors, I am getting admitted to the hospital," Shah had tweeted.

India has ramped up its public and private diagnostics network to test over 600,000 samples a day to cross 20 million total tests on Sunday, as the coronavirus cases in the country neared 1.8 million, with over 38,000 deaths.

