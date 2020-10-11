NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Kuwait on 11-12 October to offer condolence on behalf of the India to the Kuwaiti leadership on the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Emir of Kuwait, an Indian foriegn ministry statement said Sunday.

Pradhan will be carrying letters of condolence from President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be delivered to the leadership of Kuwait, the statement said.

Pradhan will also call on the new Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and convey congratulations on behalf of India, the statement said. The visiting minister will meet the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his brief visit, it said.

The former ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, passed away on 29 September. India had observed a day of national mourning on 4 October.

“India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir. He was a true friend and well-wisher of India in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries," the Indian statement said. More than one million Indians live and work in Kuwait, according to Indian numbers.

“Both countries continue to take forward their historic relationship in diverse areas and have also cooperated closely during covid-19," the Indian statement added.

