'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad': Ex-Union education minister receives hero's welcome in Parliament | Watch video

Former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan received a warm welcome from BJP and NDA MPs in Parliament on Monday, two days after resigning amid nationwide protests over alleged discrepancies related to NEET exam.

Pradhan, an MP from Odisha, was greeted by party colleagues as he arrived at the Parliament complex. Stepping out of his car, he smiled, folded his hands in a namaste and made his way through cheering MPs raising slogans of "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad".

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Several BJP MPs gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance ahead of his arrival and escorted him into Parliament. In a symbolic show of solidarity, they presented him with a traditional cap and draped a ceremonial shawl over his shoulders, according to an ANI video.

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Pradhan resigned after CJP-led protest Pradhan resigned as education minister on Saturday after weeks of student protests over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The demonstrations, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), had intensified across the country, with protesters making his resignation a key demand.

Announcing his decision on X, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am pained to see the events of the past 10 days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," he wrote.

"India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion," he added, saying he stepped down to prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the situation.

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His resignation came shortly before the third round of talks between the Centre and the CJP. Following the meeting, the student group announced that the government had accepted all its demands and called off its month-long protest.

Also Read | Pradhan offered to resign on first day of student agitation, says Vijayvargiya

Congress slams BJP for celebration While the ruling alliance rallied behind Pradhan, Opposition parties criticised the BJP's celebration.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury compared the welcome to the reception given to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case after their release in 2022.

"They did the same thing with the rapists of Bilkis Bano. It is their habit," she told PTI.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders led by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a protest inside the Parliament complex over the alleged use of excessive force against student protesters.

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Raising slogans of "Shiksha Chori" (theft of education), the MPs demanded that Union home minister Amit Shah apologise for what they described as police brutality during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march and sought the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against student protesters.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among those who joined the demonstration.