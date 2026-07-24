Pradhan's resignation, no legal action against protesters ‘non-negotiable’ demands: Inside CJP-Govt talks amid protests

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday maintained that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains its key demand during the latest round of discussions with the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak and related issues. The outfit also sought ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of aspirants who died by suicide following the cancellation of the 3 May NEET examination as one of the “non-negotiable” demands.

The CJP and the government are scheduled to resume discussions on Saturday.

A two-member CJP delegation met Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh for nearly two hours at Vithalbhai Patel House in New Delhi.

What CJP told govt

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the NEET controversy? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party's main demands include the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET exam cancellation, and no legal action against protesters. 2 Why does the CJP insist on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ The CJP insists on Pradhan's resignation due to allegations of his mismanagement related to the NEET paper leak and subsequent protests, asserting that he bears moral responsibility for the resultant distress among students. 3 How is the government responding to the demands of the CJP? ⌵ The government is currently deliberating on the CJP's demands, with Union Minister JP Nadda stating that the matter will be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that another meeting is scheduled to continue these discussions. 4 What measures are being proposed by the government to address paper leaks in examinations? ⌵ The government is proposing new legislation that includes establishing fast-track courts and imposing stringent punishments to combat examination paper leaks and ensure accountability. 5 Should students expect legal action against protesters as the government negotiates with the CJP? ⌵ The CJP has made it clear that a key demand is for no legal action against protesters, and during discussions, the government appears to have agreed in principle to this demand.

The CJP demanded that the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner issue a public apology to the students who, it alleged, were brutally assaulted by security personnel during the protest.

“Over the last few days, we have held extensive consultations with our supporters and members across the country, and with the protesters at Jantar Mantar. We have arrived at a clear consensus that our demands, namely the resignation of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, RE-exam re-conducting for NEET aspirants, and no legal action against protesters, are non-negotiable,” the letter stated.

“Furthermore, the Government of India, the head of the Rapid Action Force, and the Delhi Police Commissioner ought to publicly apologise to the students who were brutally assaulted by state forces,” it added.

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“We request that all these demands be accepted at the earliest, failing which the movement will only grow bigger and spread across the country. Further, we would appreciate the government's response to our five-point demand charter on examination reforms. The charter will prove pivotal in bringing about the larger structural reform needed in the education system,” it further mentioned.

What did Saurav Das say after meeting Union ministers? Addressing reporters after the meeting, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, "We told Union ministers that our demand for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan is non-negotiable."

Das added that the outfit had also urged the government to provide ₹1 crore compensation to the families of students who died by suicide and to withdraw FIRs registered against protesters.

‘We will be compelled to give another national call if….’: Ashutosh Ranka after meeting govt CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party had conveyed to the Centre that demonstrators in more than 150-200 cities across the country were united in demanding the resignation or dismissal of Pradhan.

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Ranka said the government had informed the delegation that the demand would be placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that a fresh round of talks had been scheduled for Saturday afternoon. He added that the CJP was hopeful of a definitive decision at the meeting, warning that if no resolution was reached, the outfit would be forced to issue another nationwide protest call.

“We also conveyed that protesters across more than 150-200 cities are united in demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation or removal from the Cabinet. The government said the matter would be conveyed to the Prime Minister, and another meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow afternoon. We expect a concrete decision soon, failing which we will be compelled to give another national call,” he told reporters at Jantar Mantar.

JP Nadda reacts Meanwhile, Union Minister JP Nadda said the government had heard the demands raised by the CJP and informed its representatives that a response would be conveyed after due consideration.

"We will again meet on Saturday," Nadda stated after the discussions.