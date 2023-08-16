Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, as well as his son Sunny Deol, do not like anti-Pakistan dialogues in the latter’s movies, as per Pakistani actor and anchor Nadia Khan. Khan claimed it during her interview in February 2023 with Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, known for his prank videos on the ‘P4Pakao’ channel.

While discussing her extensive conversations with Bollywood actor Dharmendra and his exclusive call, Pakistani actor Nadia Khan mentioned that she had an interaction with Dharmendra. According to her, her staff informed her about Dharmendra's call, but she initially had doubts about the authenticity of the call. Dharmendra mentioned that he watched her show in the UK, Khan claimed.

The incident goes at least 16 years back since, as per the Pakistani anchor, the incident took place during the making of Apne. The movie starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, was released in 2007.

During the conversation, Dharmendra appreciated the list she had compiled, featuring admirable fathers from different parts of the world. Nadia Ali stated that she had included Dharmendra as one of the cool dads. But, she did not like how he “spoilt" his look with botox. He apparently agreed on this with Khan.

The Pakistani actor claims during the interview with Ali that she spoke to Dharmendra about his son Sunny Deol’s anti-Pakistani rhetoric in his movies. “I told him: ‘I don’t like it when your son, Sunny Deol, says anti-Pakistan things in his movies’. And, you know what he said? He said, ‘I also don’t like it.’ I told him to inform Sunny that he has many fans like me in Pakistan. ‘Ask him not to say such things,’" Khan told Ali during the YouTube interview released in February 2023.

‘Sunny Deol is a very decent man’

Nadir Ali went on to say, “Sunny Deol plays such characters, but he is a very decent man."

Nadia Khan then said that Dharmendra had told her that even Sunny Deol didn’t like to say such things (in his movies), but “majboori hai (there are obligations)".

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 - a remake of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has turned out to be a Box Office sensation, minting nearly ₹230 crore in five days.