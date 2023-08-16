Dharmendra, Sunny Deol don't like anti-Pakistan dialogues in films but ‘majboori hai’, claims Pakistani actor Nadia Khan1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Pakistani actor Nadia Khan claims Dharmendra and Sunny Deol dislike anti-Pakistan dialogues in the latter's movies.
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, as well as his son Sunny Deol, do not like anti-Pakistan dialogues in the latter’s movies, as per Pakistani actor and anchor Nadia Khan. Khan claimed it during her interview in February 2023 with Pakistani YouTuber Nadir Ali, known for his prank videos on the ‘P4Pakao’ channel.