The Pakistani actor claims during the interview with Ali that she spoke to Dharmendra about his son Sunny Deol’s anti-Pakistani rhetoric in his movies. “I told him: ‘I don’t like it when your son, Sunny Deol, says anti-Pakistan things in his movies’. And, you know what he said? He said, ‘I also don’t like it.’ I told him to inform Sunny that he has many fans like me in Pakistan. ‘Ask him not to say such things,’" Khan told Ali during the YouTube interview released in February 2023.