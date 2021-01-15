Dharwad road accident: 11 killed as minibus collides with truck, PM Modi condoles tragedy1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 03:11 PM IST
- As per the Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour
- 11 bodies that were trapped in the minibus have already been recovered
At least 11 people were killed in a road accident in Dharwad, which took place at around 3:00 am when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village.
As per the Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.
Co-WIN app for COVID vaccination: Should you register yourself? Here's what govt says1 min read . 03:14 PM IST
Minister Puri to hold talks with UK on early harvest post Brexit trade pact2 min read . 03:03 PM IST
After protests by locals, Goa CM scraps IIT project plan at Shel-Melauli1 min read . 03:13 PM IST
Dharwad road accident: 11 killed as minibus collides with truck, PM Modi condoles tragedy1 min read . 03:11 PM IST
"While 11 of them succumbed to the severe injuries, rest are critical and have been taken to a hospital in Dharwad district," said Police.
11 bodies that were trapped in the minibus have already been recovered, Police said.
Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district.
Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi."
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.