Home >News >India >Dharwad road accident: 11 killed as minibus collides with truck, PM Modi condoles tragedy
People rescuing the injured in the road accident near Ittikatti village, in Dharwad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Dharwad road accident: 11 killed as minibus collides with truck, PM Modi condoles tragedy

1 min read . 03:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As per the Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour
  • 11 bodies that were trapped in the minibus have already been recovered

At least 11 people were killed in a road accident in Dharwad, which took place at around 3:00 am when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village.

At least 11 people were killed in a road accident in Dharwad, which took place at around 3:00 am when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village.

As per the Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.

As per the Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.

"While 11 of them succumbed to the severe injuries, rest are critical and have been taken to a hospital in Dharwad district," said Police.

11 bodies that were trapped in the minibus have already been recovered, Police said.

Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. 

Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi."

