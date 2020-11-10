DHFL bad debt resolution process gets revised bids all 4 in fray

The new bids have been submitted after the lenders asked the bidders to revise their offer. Lenders were expecting the bidders to double their offer price after they found them too low. The promoter of DHFL Kapil Wadhawan had proposed to transfer the rights, title and interest in at least 10 projects valued at ₹43,879 crore and settle the dues with banks. A Press Trust of India (PTI) report dated 19 October said that the erstwhile promoters have written to the Reserve bank of India-appointed administrator Subramaniakumar saying that their offer would ensure maximum value for the assets that have been put on the block.